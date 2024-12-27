Watson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Minnesota, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson stuck to the rehab group during Week 17 prep due to the left knee injury that he suffered Monday against the Saints. Despite Watson having no practice reps under his belt this week, coach Matt LaFleur left the door ajar for the wide receiver to play Sunday, per Hodkiewicz. In the end,. Watson's availability, or lack thereof, will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath would be the candidates for elevated roles behind Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs if Watson is inhibited or sidelined.