Watson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur downplayed Watson's absence from Friday's practice, telling reporters that the Packers "felt like (Watson) had two good days of practice and wanted to give him today off ," per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The team listed Watson as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, following four straight weeks of missed practices and games. He may end up a game-time decision heading into the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.