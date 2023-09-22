Watson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

After opening Week 3 prep with a limited practice Wednesday, Watson was held out Thursday. Coach Matt LaFleur downplayed the DNP, telling Matt Schneidman of The Athletic that was part of the maintenance plan with Watson's workload as he makes his way back from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the first two games of the season. Watson's availability, or lack thereof, will become known approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.