Watson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson managed just one limited session this week while tending to a hamstring injury, but he has a chance to suit up Sunday, unlike Sammy Watkins (hamstring), who has been ruled out. As for the rest of Green Bay's receiving corps, Allen Lazard (ankle) has been cleared to play, while Randall Cobb (illness) is questionable after missing practice Wednesday through Friday. If one or both of Cobb and Watson are limited or out this weekend, Romeo Doubs will have a path to additional work.