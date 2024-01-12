Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Watson (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game at Dallas, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

After managing a limited walkthrough Wednesday and a capped practice Thursday, Watson will enter the weekend with a chance to return to action. He hasn't suited up since suffering a right hamstring strain Week 13 against the Chiefs, and if he's unable to attain active status Sunday, the Packers otherwise will have the rest of their regular wide receivers available to the offense, with Romeo Doubs (chest) avoiding a game-day designation.