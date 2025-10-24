Packers' Christian Watson: Questionable to make 2025 debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game at Pittsburgh, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Watson still hasn't logged a full practice, remaining limited Wednesday through Friday this week. The Packers will need to activate him from the reserve/PUP list Saturday in order to have Watson available Sunday night. Should that happen, Watson likely will start off in a part-time role, even if fellow speedster Matthew Golden (questionable - hip) is limited or absent.
