Watson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game at Pittsburgh, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Watson still hasn't logged a full practice, remaining limited Wednesday through Friday this week. The Packers will need to activate him from the reserve/PUP list Saturday in order to have Watson available Sunday night. Should that happen, Watson likely will start off in a part-time role, even if fellow speedster Matthew Golden (questionable - hip) is limited or absent.