Watson caught two of three targets for six yards in Friday's 36-19 preseason win over the Bengals.

Watson played the first two drives along with other starters such as quarterback Jordan Love, but he posted a quiet performance while fellow second-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs got into the end zone on Green Bay's second drive. Watson still projects as Love's No. 1 target come the regular season, and they'll have a chance to improve their chemistry in Green Bay's second preseason game, Aug. 19 against the Patriots.