Watson caught six of eight targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 39-22 loss to the Vikings.

Watson broke free down the sideline for an 81-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and added a two-yard touchdown catch to give the Packers a 19-10 lead with 14 seconds left in the first half. The Vikings dominated the second half as Green Bay's offense went quiet. Jordan Love threw the ball 42 times, and Watson could benefit if the Packers continue to employ pass-heavy game plans during the indefinite absence of starting running back Josh Jacobs (personal), who is on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Watson finished second on the team in targets Sunday behind Matthew Golden (12). The Packers will try to put this second-half collapse behind them in a Week 2 road game against the Jets.