Watson (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

For a third week in a row, Watson continues to operate with a cap on his practice reps as he puts the finishing touches on his recovery from the torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered Week 18 of last season. The Packers are particularly cautious with returns from serious injuries, but on Wednesday the wide receiver said, "My goal and my plan is to play this week," per Schneidman. The first step in Watson's return will be the Packers listing him as something other than 'Out' on Friday's practice report, after which the team will need to activate him from the reserve/PUP list Saturday afternoon for him to have a chance to be active at Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.