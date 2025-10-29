Watson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Watson returned to action this past Sunday at Pittsburgh for the first time since he sustained a torn ACL in his right knee Week 18 of last season, logging 56 percent of the snaps while running a route on 62 percent of them en route to four catches (on four targets) for 85 yards. He may endure practice limitations until the Packers deem him 100 percent, but he at least is healthy enough to be available on game days. Ultimately, though, Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Watson has a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Panthers.