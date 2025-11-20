Watson (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Watson was one of five Packers wide receivers to have a cap on their reps in the team's second Week 12 session, the others being Romeo Doubs (wrist), Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot). Additionally, WR turned CB Bo Melton (shoulder) was added to the injury report as limited Thursday. Ultimately, Friday's report will unveil who among Watson and the other five enter the weekend without designations ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings.