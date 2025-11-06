Watson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson was joined by fellow WRs Matthew Golden (shoulder) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) as limited, while Savion Williams wasn't able to practice at all to begin Week 10 prep due to a foot injury. Watson's restrictions Thursday likely are related to maintenance of the right knee that suffered a torn ACL in Week 18 of last season, but in his two appearances during the 2025 campaign since being cleared to play, he's struck for six catches (on eight targets) for 143 yards and no touchdowns. Watson will have two more chances to practice fully this week before the Packers potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Monday's contest against the Eagles.