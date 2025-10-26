Watson (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson thus is back in action for the first time since he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee Week 18 of last season. However, considering he wasn't able to log a full practice during his 21-day window in which to mix into drills before the Packers activated him from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, he may operate with a cap on his snaps Sunday. In any case, Watson will be available along with fellow WRs Matthew Golden (hip), Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Savion Williams for QB Jordan Love, while Dontayvion Wicks (calf) is inactive.