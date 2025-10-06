The Packers designated Watson (knee) for return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

This opens Watson's 21-day practice window for activation, so the Packers will have a maximum of three weeks to see how Watson looks in his return to the field after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 18 of last season. Once Watson does return, it will further convolute the Packers' wideout room. Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams and Malik Heath have all been seeing enough playing time to make this a messy situation to parse through for fantasy purposes, and that doesn't even include Jayden Reed (collarbone/foot), who is on injured reserve. Reed was given a recovery timetable of 6-to-8 weeks after he was injured in Week 2.