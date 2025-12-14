Watson (chest) won't return to Sunday's game in Denver.

Watson remained down for several minutes while attempting to haul in a deep shot from QB Jordan Love early in the fourth quarter that Broncos CB Patrick Surtain ended up corralling for an interception. A chest injury will keep Watson on the sideline for the rest of Week 15, meaning his next chance to suit up is next Saturday at Chicago. In Watson's stead, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton are the healthy and available wide receivers for the Packers on Sunday.