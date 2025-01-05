Watson (knee) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Bears.

Watson needed a cart to get to the locker room early in the second quarter after he went down in the middle of a route. Initially deemed questionable to return, he now will remain out for the rest of Week 18 and potentially into the playoffs if his right knee injury eventually is considered to be a serious one. As for the rest of Sunday, with Romeo Doubs (illness) also sidelined, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath will compose the Packers' receiving corps.