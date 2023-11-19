Watson caught two of four targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers. He also rushed once for a yard.

Watson didn't make his first catch until midway through the third quarter, but his 11-yard touchdown later on nonetheless marked a key second-half play. With quarterback Jordan Love throwing for a career-high 322 yards, though, Watson only placed seventh on the Packers in receiving. While tailback Aaron Jones' (knee) injury could result in more creativity to get Watson involved going forward, the second-year wideout's stock remains underwhelming ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Lions.