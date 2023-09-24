Watson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Saints, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson has incrementally increased his practice reps through the first three weeks of the campaign, sitting out every session ahead of the season opener, finally returning to practice the Friday before Week 2 and logging a pair of capped practices Week 3 as he recovers from a hamstring injury. The extra on-field work won't result in Watson's season debut, though, leaving Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Samori Toure and Malik Heath as the Packers' options at wide receiver Sunday. Watson will turn his focus to suiting up Thursday against the Lions.