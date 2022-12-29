Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Watson (hip) will return to practice Thursday as a limited participant, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After missing the entire second half of Sunday's 26-20 win in Miami with the hip issue, Watson was a spectator Wednesday in the Packers' first Week 17 session. The rookie wideout looks like he'll be able to go through at least a handful of drills Thursday, a positive development with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against the Vikings. Ultimately, the Packers will wait until after Friday's practice before deciding whether Watson approaches the Week 17 contest with an injury designation.