Watson (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers implemented restrictions on Watson's workload this week due to a shoulder injury, which was a change from one week prior when he tended to back and chest issues due to the hard fall he took late in the team's Week 9 win against the Rams. The newest concern may be related to that play, but it nonetheless won't impact his availability for Week 11, allowing him to face a Chargers defense that has allowed the second-most yards per target (9.5) and seventh-most touchdowns (10) to opposing wide receivers in nine games this season.