Watson is one of six wide receivers on the Packers' initial 53-man roster, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site.

Watson sits atop a wide receiver depth chart that also includes Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Bo Melton, Skyy Moore and J. Michael Sturdivant. Savion Williams (ankle) is on IR with a designation to return, so he could be eligible to play starting in Week 5. Watson failed to exceed 620 receiving yards in any of his previous four regular seasons while being plagued by injuries, but he's expected to lead Green Bay's wide receiver room as long as he's healthy.