Watson signed a one-year, $13.25 million contract extension with the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watson has opened the 2025 campaign on the reserve/PUP list while he continues to recover from a torn ACL in his right knee, suffering the injury in Week 18 of last season. The wide receiver entered this year on the final year of his rookie contract, but he will now remain in Green Bay through the 2026 season. Watson compiled a career-high 620 receiving yards, while also adding two touchdowns on 29 catches over 15 regular-season games with the team before getting hurt in 2024. The 26-year-old is sidelined for at least the first four games of the year, but he could return to action Week 6 against the Bengals on Oct. 12.