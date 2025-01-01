Watson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Watson hasn't practiced since suffering a left knee bruise in the Packers' Week 16 win over the Saints, but he was listed as questionable ahead of this past Sunday's eventual loss to Minnesota before ending up on the inactive list. A return to practice Thursday or Friday would give Watson a much better shot to play this Sunday against the Bears.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Not practicing yet•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Sitting out in Week 17•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Trending toward sitting Sunday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Another DNP on Thursday•