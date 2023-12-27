Watson (hamstring) took part in Wednesday's team stretch but ultimately didn't join his teammates for practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Watson's next on-field work will mark his first since straining his right hamstring in the waning moments of the Packers' Week 13 win over the Chiefs. Meanwhile, fellow wide receivers Jayden Reed (toe/chest) was a limited participant Wednesday and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) was listed as a non-participant, so Green Bay's receiving corps will need to be monitored over the final two Week 17 practices to get a sense of who among the trio might be available for Sunday's game at Minnesota.