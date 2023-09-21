Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Watson (hamstring) was a non-participant for Thursday's practice as part of a maintenance plan for the wideout rather than because of a setback, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic

Watson sat out the Packers' first two games due to the hamstring injury, but he showed some tangible progress last Friday, when he logged his first limited practice session of the regular season. The wideout remained a limited participant for the Packers' first Week 3 practice Wednesday, and even though Watson took a step back in terms of activity Thursday, hope isn't lost for the wideout to potentially play this Sunday against the Saints. In order for that to become a reality, however, Watson will presumably need to resume practicing Friday in at least a limited fashion.