Watson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson has yet to be listed as anything other than a non-participant on the four injury reports that the Packers have posted so far this season. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs (hamstring) was a limited participant Wednesday and presumably has a better chance than Watson of suiting up Sunday at Atlanta after playing in the Packers' season-opening win over the Bears. The Packers will see what, if anything, Watson is able to do at practices Thursday and Friday before ruling on his status heading into the Week 2 matchup.