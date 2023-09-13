Watson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Watson has yet to be listed as anything other than a non-participant on the four injury reports that the Packers have posted so far this season. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs (hamstring) was a limited participant Wednesday and presumably has a better chance than Watson of suiting up Sunday at Atlanta after playing in the Packers' season-opening win over the Bears. The Packers will see what, if anything, Watson is able to do at practices Thursday and Friday before ruling on his status heading into the Week 2 matchup.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Non-committal for Week 2•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Not playing Week 1•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Not stretching with teammates•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Confirmed as non-participant•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Absent from practice again•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Dealing with hamstring injury•