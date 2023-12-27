Watson (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough.

Watson's listing comes as no surprise, as he was seen taking part in the team stretch but didn't join his teammates outside on the practice field. As for the rest of the Packers' receiving corps, Jayden Reed (toe/chest) was listed as a limited participant, while Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) also was a non-participant like Watson. As a result, the Green Bay receiver situation is one to watch as the week rolls along to get a sense of who among the group may be available along with Romeo Doubs and Malik Heath on Sunday in Minnesota.