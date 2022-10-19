Watson (hamstring) missed Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Watson has yet to mix into drills since hurting his hamstring during a Week 5 loss to the Giants in London, sitting out last Sunday versus the Jets. It's unclear if he'll continue the DNP streak this Sunday at Washington, but the final two sessions of the week likely will be the determining factors. With Randall Cobb expected to miss time due to a high-ankle sprain, the Packers may be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure and practice-squad member Juwann Winfree this weekend, though Sammy Watkins (hamstring) may return from IR after taking part in practice Wednesday.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Out with hamstring injury•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Another DNP on Thursday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Leaves with hamstring injury•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Finds paydirt for first time•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Logs full practice Thursday•