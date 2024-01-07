Watson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's contest versus the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

After straining his right hamstring Week 13 against the Chiefs, Watson was held out of every practice for the next four weeks. He logged as many consecutive absences on game day as a result, but his presence on the practice field as limited Wednesday and Thursday before getting a rest day Friday opened the door for his return to action. That won't come to pass for Watson, though, leaving Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed (chest), Dontayvion Wicks (chest), Bo Melton and Malik Heath as the Packers' available wide receivers Week 18. The team will need to reach the postseason in order for Watson to have a chance to play again before Week 1 of the 2024 campaign.