Watson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

This was more or less a guarantee because Watson hasn't practiced since injuring his right hamstring Week 13 against the Chiefs and was listed as doubtful ahead of Week 15 action. In Watson's absence, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Bo Melton will be the wide receivers available to Packers quarterback Jordan Love on Sunday.