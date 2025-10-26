Watson (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 8 but is in line to play Sunday at Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Packers entered the weekend with a pair of question marks at wide receiver after Matthew Golden also earned the same tag as Watson following Friday's limited practice due to a hip issue. The Packers officially activated Watson from the reserve/PUP list Saturday after he logged three consecutive weeks of capped sessions, so, even though he's suiting up Sunday, he may operate on a restricted snap count in his first game action since he tore the ACL in his right knee Week 18 of last season. An active Watson and Golden will join Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Savion Williams as Green Bay's available options at the position Week 8.