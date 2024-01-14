Watson, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game in Dallas, will test his injured right hamstring out in pregame warmups before a determination is made if he'll play in the postseason opener, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Packers reportedly have some optimism that Watson will be able to play for the first time since the Dec. 3 win over the Chiefs, but he'll need to make it though the workout no worse for the wear in order to make himself available Sunday. With that in mind, Watson appears to be shaping up a game-time decision, with official word on his status likely to arrive when Green Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Watson is cleared to play, he could be subject to a limited snap count after missing Green Bay's last five games.