Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he's "not quite sure" about Watson's (chest/shoulder) status for Sunday's game at Chicago, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports. "Every one of these guys is going to be fighting to make it by game time," LaFleur said of Watson and the Packers' other injured players.

Watson was forced out in the second half of this past Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos after his upper body landed hard on the field while he attempted to reel in a deep ball that was intercepted by Patrick Surtain. While LaFleur didn't offer exact details on the nature or the severity of Watson's injury, the wideout was cleared to return to Green Bay following a brief stay in a Denver-area hospital and appears to have avoided a major issue. Even so, Watson could still be challenged to make it back for Sunday's divisional contest, with LaFleur noting that functionality and pain-tolerance will be factors in determining whether the wideout can suit up, per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com. A potential Watson absence in Week 16 would free up more routes and snaps for the likes of Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks.