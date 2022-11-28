Watson had four receptions (six targets) for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Eagles.

Watson remained scorching hot with his second 100-plus yard game over the last three weeks, while also chipping in his sixth total touchdown over that same timeframe. The surging rookie did most of his damage on a 63-yard catch and run from a crisp slant thrown by backup Jordan Love late in Sunday's narrow defeat. Aaron Rodgers' (ribs) status for Week 13 is currently up in the air, but the fact that Watson continued to dominate even with the backup taking over in the second half is a good sign for his Week 13 value, regardless of who is under center against the Bears on Sunday.