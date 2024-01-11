Watson (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

For a second consecutive week, Watson has opened it with limited sessions on both occasions. However, he capped Week 18 prep with a DNP at Friday's practice, which was followed by a fifth absence in a row this past Sunday against the Bears. As such, Watson's listing this Friday could be telling for his potential to play for the first time since straining his right hamstring Week 13 versus the Chiefs. The Packers have fewer question marks at wide receiver this week, as only Romeo Doubs (chest) -- aside from Watson -- has endured practice limitations as the team gears up for Sunday's wild-card game in Dallas.