Watson (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

In his third week of on-field work since the Packers designated him for return from the reserve/PUP list, Watson has yet to log more than a limited session as he completes his recovery from the torn ACL that he sustained in his right knee Week 18 of last season. He told Schneidman on Wednesday, "My goal and my plan is to play this week." Assuming the Packers list Watson as anything other than 'Out' on Friday's injury report, the team then will need to activate him from the PUP list on Saturday afternoon for him to have a chance to suit up Sunday at Pittsburgh.