Watson (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Watson now has logged a limited walkthrough and a capped practice to kick off Week 7 prep as he tends to an ankle issue. Head coach Matt LaFleur downplayed Watson's injury Thursday, telling Demovsky that he has no concerns about Watson and fellow WR Matthew Golden (shoulder) for Sunday's game in Detroit. Having said that, Watson may still be tagged with a designation when the Packers post their final practice report of the week Friday.