Watson (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
This marks Watson's fifth DNP in a row since injuring his hamstring Week 5 against the Giants in London. Friday's practice report ultimately may seal his fate for Sunday's game at Washington, but in a Packers receiving corps that already is down Randall Cobb for the foreseeable future due to a high-ankle sprain, Aaron Rodgers may be left with Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, practice-squad member Juwann Winfree and potentially Sammy Watkins (hamstring), the latter of whom was designated to return from IR this week.
