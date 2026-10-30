Watson said he suffered a broken rib in Thursday night's 27-19 win over the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Watson took a hard fall in the second quarter after hauling in a 53-yard deep shot from Jordan Love. He landed on the football and was coughing up blood afterward, necessitating a trip to the hospital just before halftime. Scans showed a broken rib, but Watson was deemed fit to return to the game in the third quarter. He'll now have 10 days to rest up before the Packers' next game in Week 9 against the Patriots.