Watson departed Sunday's contest at Denver due to a chest injury.

QB Jordan Love took a deep shot to Watson early in the third quarter, but Broncos All-Pro QB Patrick Surtain swooped in front of the wideout for a diving interception. Watson remained on the turf for several minutes after appearing to land hard on his left shoulder, but the Packers eventually announced him as questionable to return due to a chest issue. If Watson doesn't retake the field, he'll end Week 15 with three catches (on five targets) for 29 yards and no touchdowns. With Savion Williams (foot) inactive Sunday, the Packers currently are down to Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton at wide receiver.