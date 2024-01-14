Watson (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's wild-card game at Dallas.

Watson thus will return to action for the first time since Week 13, when he strained his right hamstring near the end of a win over the Chiefs. It's fair to wonder how many snaps he'll be able to handle Sunday after being listed as limited on all three Packers injury reports this week, but the 2022 second-rounder will be in the mix for passes from quarterback Jordan Love alongside wide receivers Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton. In the nine contests that he was available for prior to sustaining his injury, Watson recorded a 28-422-5 receiving line on 53 targets.