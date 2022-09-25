Watson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday in Tampa Bay, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson entered the weekend with a questionable designation after being capped to one limited session due to a hamstring injury. He'll join Sammy Watkins (hamstring, IR) on the sideline, meaning the Packers' top trio at wide receiver Sunday will be Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb (illness) and Romeo Doubs. Watson, a rookie second-round pick, will aim to get healthy for a Week 4 matchup with the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 2.