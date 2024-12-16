Watson caught three of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.
Watson used his downfield playmaking ability to generate multiple chunk gains for the Packers, securing a 36-yard reception in the second quarter and drawing a 39-yard pass interference penalty in the third. He led Green Bay in receiving yards and tied Jayden Reed for the team lead in targets, though Romeo Doubs stole the show with two touchdown catches in the latter's return from a concussion. Watson usually sees a few deep passes thrown his way per game and will look to make the most of those opportunities in Week 16 against the Saints.
