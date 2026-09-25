Watson brought in seven of 10 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 35-14 loss to the Falcons on Thursday.

Watson led the Packers in receptions while finishing as the runner-up in receiving yards and targets to Matthew Golden. Watson recorded a 34-yard grab among his six receptions, and he opened the scoring on the night with a four-yard touchdown reception just before the five-minute mark of the first quarter. Watson has at least four receptions, along with 284 total receiving yards and four touchdowns, across his first three games, keeping his fantasy appeal high heading into a Week 4 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 4.