Watson secured three of seven targets for 91 yards and rushed once for minus-5 yards in the Packers' 17-13 loss to the Raiders on Monday night.

Watson came up with the biggest play of the night by far for the Packers on a 77-yard grab on the first play of a mid-third-quarter drive that culminated in a field goal. The speedster was also the intended receiver on Jordan Love's third and final interception of the night, a play where Watson appeared to have broken free for a would-be touchdown had the ball been thrown a couple of seconds earlier. Watson's boost in production after a 2-25-1 line in his Week 4 season debut against the Lions was certainly a welcome sight, and he'll now have a chance for some down time during a Week 6 bye before a Week 7 road matchup against the Broncos.