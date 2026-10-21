Watson was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Not only was Watson listed as limited, but so were QB Jordan Love (back) and WR Matthew Golden (back), among others. The situation thus leaves the Packers offense in a bit of flux as the team begins Week 7 prep, but two practices remain for each one to play itself out before Green Bay potentially tags any of them with designations for Sunday's game in Detroit.