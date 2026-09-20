Watson caught four of 11 targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Jets.

Watson and Jordan Love struggled to get on the same page for much of the game but connected for a three-yard touchdown with 7:58 left in regulation as the Packers erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. The 27-year-old wide receiver has scored three touchdowns on a team-high 19 targets through two games ahead of Thursday's home tilt against the Falcons. Watson is likely to see heavy involvement again in Week 3, especially since the Packers will probably be without fellow WR Jayden Reed (neck).