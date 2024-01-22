Watson said Monday that he plans to undergo offseason medical testing to determine why he's battled recurring hamstring injuries in his NFL career, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Watson missed the last five games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, and though he managed to return for Green Bay's two playoff games, he was ineffective in those contests. His efforts culminated in securing one catch for 11 yards on two targets during Saturday's loss to the 49ers in the divisional round. It's worth noting that Watson also missed the first three games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, and that he was nicked up for a substantial portion of the year even while suiting up. resulting in a disappointing 28-422-5 receiving line (53 targets) across nine appearances. If Watson is able to gain some offseason information that helps him avoid future soft-tissue injuries, it would certainly help boost his prospects heading into Year 3.