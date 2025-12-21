Watson brought in two of six targets for 17 yards in the Packers' 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears on Saturday night.

Watson was contained effectively by an injury-hampered Bears secondary, with the fact Jordan Love exited the game midway through the second quarter due to a concussion likely playing a factor. Watson had his own injury scare in the third quarter per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, but he was able to return to the game before the period was over. The veteran wideout's yardage total was his lowest of the season, and he'll aim to bounce back in a Week 17 home matchup against the Ravens next Saturday night.