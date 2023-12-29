Watch Now:

Watson (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday and isn't likely to play Sunday against the Vikings, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Watson and fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks (chest) would need to practice Friday in order to play Sunday. Neither is doing so, but slot man Jayden Reed (toe) at least seems to have a shot to make it back after missing Week 16.

